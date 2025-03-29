MV Capital Management Inc. Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,721,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,172,000 after purchasing an additional 633,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $264.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average is $232.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $159.14 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

