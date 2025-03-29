Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 224,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 525,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000.

TFLO opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

