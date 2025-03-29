SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million.

SBC Medical Group Stock Performance

SBC opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.76. SBC Medical Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Get SBC Medical Group alerts:

SBC Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.