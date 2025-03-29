SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million.
SBC Medical Group Stock Performance
SBC opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.76. SBC Medical Group has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
SBC Medical Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SBC Medical Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for SBC Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBC Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.