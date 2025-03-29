Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a payout ratio of 93.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

