iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,454,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,272 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $128,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

