Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1,018.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539,724 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $102,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after buying an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

