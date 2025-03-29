New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

