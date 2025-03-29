Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PLYM opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $766.90 million, a PE ratio of 841.80 and a beta of 1.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
