Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 4.2% increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
GNTY stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTY
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Guaranty Bancshares
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.