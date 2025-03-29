Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 488% compared to the typical daily volume of 682 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 359.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.88. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

