7,356 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 765.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $15,943,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.8 %

O stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

