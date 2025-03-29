UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $4.13 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

