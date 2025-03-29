Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Cut by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,052,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,788,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,746,000 after purchasing an additional 856,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,290,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,914,000 after acquiring an additional 768,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,799,000 after buying an additional 646,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 176.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 934,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,954,000 after acquiring an additional 596,073 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Down 2.2 %

CTVA stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.