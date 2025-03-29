Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after buying an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $524,187,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,294,000 after buying an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.5 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

