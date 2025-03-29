Aufman Associates Inc Has $894,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aufman Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,026,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $370.43 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.29 and a 200-day moving average of $401.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

