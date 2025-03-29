Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $619,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

