Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,832 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 785,976 shares of company stock worth $147,912,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $795.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.48 and a 200 day moving average of $195.91.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

