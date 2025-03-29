OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $554,000 in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGER. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

HGER opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $23.99.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

