Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Ariston Services Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.63 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.91. The company has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

