Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.99, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.71 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 94.29%. Beachbody updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Beachbody Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE BODI opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Beachbody has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

