Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Issues Earnings Results

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

Sphere 3D Stock Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:ANY opened at $0.42 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

