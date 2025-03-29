Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000. Valero Energy makes up 2.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $131.43 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $116.84 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

