BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.2% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,051,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,000.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 72,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

