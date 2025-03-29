Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.