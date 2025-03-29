Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,326 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,370.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.