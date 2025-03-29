Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 85.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.
Ellington Credit Stock Performance
Shares of EARN stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.
About Ellington Credit
Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
