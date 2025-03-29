Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 85.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of EARN stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Ellington Credit has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ellington Credit had a net margin of 226.01% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

