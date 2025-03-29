MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 2.9% increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
MFA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 206.1% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
MFA Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSE:MFA opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $13.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
