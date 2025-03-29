Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 28th

OSI Systems, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks represent shares in companies that focus on developing or applying nanoscale technologies, which involve manipulating matter on an atomic or molecular scale. These companies often target revolutionary breakthroughs in areas like medicine, electronics, and energy, offering potential high growth alongside the inherent risks of investing in emerging and experimental technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded down $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.50. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88. NVE has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $316.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,758. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 56,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Clene stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,931. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.27.

