Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 220.0% increase from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 87.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.9%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

