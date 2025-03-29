National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.3%.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $74.74 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

