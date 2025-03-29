Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $32.58 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 381,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,508,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,198 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $135,537,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

