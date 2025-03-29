RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,556,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,743 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises 2.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $121,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of IYG stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

