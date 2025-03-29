Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 67,066 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $54,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.8 %

WH opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.