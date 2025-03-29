JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $115,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.