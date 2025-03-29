Intrust Bank NA Acquires 10,943 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,851 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,297,000 after acquiring an additional 57,922 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,541,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 758,024 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.40. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $229.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

