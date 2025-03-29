Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Increases By 116.4%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TCBIO stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $22.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.