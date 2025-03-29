TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the February 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.80. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Further Reading

