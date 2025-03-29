DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DexCom stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $141.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 171,150 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.6% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after buying an additional 90,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

