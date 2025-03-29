Accent Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Accent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $777,524,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,274,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Bank of America cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

