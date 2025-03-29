CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14, Zacks reports.

CalciMedica Stock Down 3.9 %

CALC stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.20. CalciMedica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About CalciMedica

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.