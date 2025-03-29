CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14, Zacks reports.
CalciMedica Stock Down 3.9 %
CALC stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.20. CalciMedica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
About CalciMedica
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CalciMedica
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.