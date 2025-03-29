Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Airbnb stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $166.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total transaction of $2,637,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,544.18. This trade represents a 9.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,270,894 shares of company stock worth $317,578,168. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.