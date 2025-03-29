STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.73 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.73), Zacks reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

