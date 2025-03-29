Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IUSV stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

