Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.30 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1376 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

