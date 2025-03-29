iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,658,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,402,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. InvesTrust acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $119.19 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

