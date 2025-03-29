Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 23,054 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,466,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 613,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,964,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,887,000 after acquiring an additional 170,672 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 111.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,203,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,061,000 after acquiring an additional 635,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 164,421.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 970,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 83,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGMU opened at $26.76 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

