Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Relx by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Relx by 5.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its position in Relx by 5.2% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Relx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

RELX opened at $50.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.82. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5586 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.