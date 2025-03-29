Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,546 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,256,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,034,000 after buying an additional 2,805,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 991,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,591,000 after acquiring an additional 860,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 811,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4824 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.