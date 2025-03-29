Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 391.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $222,106.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $4,809,106.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.