Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 334,591 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,249,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 334,591 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $49,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 346.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.